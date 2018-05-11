Man accused of kidnapping woman at Cincinnati bus stop

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police have arrested a man who they say abducted a woman from a Cincinnati bus stop.
Authorities in Cincinnati say 48-year-old Roger Rust has been charged with kidnapping.
Police say Rust forced a woman into his vehicle Thursday morning and then drove into Kentucky where he made her perform a sex act.
Court records say the woman escaped and flagged down a Campbell County deputy sheriff.
Rust turned himself into police several hours later.
There's no telephone listing for Rust. Court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.
