Furry friends take epic 'selfie' at doggie daycare

If you have a tough time getting your pet to sit still for a photo, imagine capturing more than a dozen dogs in a single, perfect picture.

A doggie daycare in Ohio accomplished that miraculous feat in an epic "selfie" that’s going viral.

Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding posted a group photo showing a pack of dogs in “full-on Spring Break mode.” One pup even looks like he’s "taking" the photo.

Although the furry friends are all standing still and looking at the camera, the pic was not staged, according to owner Matt Ramsey. He told the Cincinnati Enquirer that the dogs gathered spontaneously outside the play area gate.

Go Fetch Dog Daycare is located in Loveland, Ohio.

The photo was posted on March 30 and has been gaining attention in the past couple of days.

