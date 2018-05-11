Sen. Paul says he's a 'no' vote against CIA nominee

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is sticking with his decision to vote against Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.
Paul said Friday that he opposed her nomination because he does not want to "reward somebody who participated in torture" and who has trouble saying that torture is immoral.
The veteran CIA official has drawn resistance from some in the Senate for her involvement in the CIA's harsh interrogation program during George W. Bush's presidency.
Haspel faced grilling Wednesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee about her role overseeing some CIA operations after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
She told senators that she doesn't believe torture works as an interrogation technique.
