Reports of man with gun at high school in California - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reports of man with gun at high school in California

PALMDALE, CA (RNN) - Police and emergency services responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun at a high school Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Twitter that it dispatched deputies to Highland High School, and one person had been taken into custody. NBC Los Angeles reported one person had been injured. 

Los Angeles Times said one person transported themselves to a hospital, with no word on the extent of the injury, according to a county fire official. Sheriff's deputies also responded to nearby Manzanita Elementary for a report of gunshots, but found no shots fired or victims, the Times reported.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly