Reports of man with gun at high school in California

PALMDALE, CA (RNN) - Police and emergency services responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun at a high school Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Twitter that it dispatched deputies to Highland High School, and one person had been taken into custody. NBC Los Angeles reported one person had been injured.

Los Angeles Times said one person transported themselves to a hospital, with no word on the extent of the injury, according to a county fire official. Sheriff's deputies also responded to nearby Manzanita Elementary for a report of gunshots, but found no shots fired or victims, the Times reported.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

