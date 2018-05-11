2 aboard crashed plane in Ohio treated for minor injuries

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a single-engine plane has crashed shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip in northeast Ohio.
The Wooster Daily Record reports Orrville Fire Chief Chris Bishop says the plane had trouble getting lift during takeoff and crashed nose first from about 30 feet before flipping over. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.
Bishop says the occupants are believed to be a husband and wife. They were taken to an Orrville hospital for minor injuries. They were still strapped to their seats when medics arrived.
The crash occurred a short distance from a home.
Orrville is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
Information from: The Daily Record, http://www.the-daily-record.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
