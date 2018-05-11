Kings Island now open daily

It’s a sure sign that summer is just around the corner. Beginning Friday, Kings Island is officially open for daily operation.

Hours vary by day, but are available on the park’s website, www.visitkingsisland.com. Soak City Water Park opens May 26, Memorial Day weekend.

All of Kings Island's roller coasters are back this year: Mystic Timbers, The Beast, Banshee and Diamondback.

Families can spend the day together in Planet Snoopy, voted “Best Kids’ Area in the World” 17 years in row.

There’s also new food items, games and merchandise including a new Coney Bar B Que restaurant.

This season will be the debut of the brand new Peanuts Celebration in June, National Blue Ice Cream Day in July, the return of the Ultimate Stunt Show in August, Halloween Haunt in September and October, and WinterFest in November and December.

For more information and prices for daily tickets or season passes, visit their website.

