Hamilton County officer in desperate need of kidney donation

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Sergeant Jay Schmitt (provided by: Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office) Sergeant Jay Schmitt (provided by: Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office)
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The family of an officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find him a living kidney donor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Jay Schmitt is suffering from chronic kidney disease and has recently been diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure.

Schmitt’s family is searching for a living kidney donor for the 33-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Schmitt was previously a firefighter for Colerain Township and had been working with youth in the community as a D.A.R.E officer, according to a family member.

Those that are interested in becoming a possible donor can contact Christ Hospital at 513-585-1427.

