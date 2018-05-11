Hamilton County officer in desperate need of kidney donation

The family of an officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find him a living kidney donor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Jay Schmitt is suffering from chronic kidney disease and has recently been diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure.

Schmitt’s family is searching for a living kidney donor for the 33-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Schmitt was previously a firefighter for Colerain Township and had been working with youth in the community as a D.A.R.E officer, according to a family member.

Those that are interested in becoming a possible donor can contact Christ Hospital at 513-585-1427.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.