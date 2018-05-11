Up in smoke: Police ticket driver for lighting up with kid in car

(RNN) – That sure was an expensive cigarette.
Virginia Beach, VA, police ticketed someone $100 this week for smoking with a child in the car with them.
Officially, that’s “Smoking in vehicle with a minor present.” Either way, it’s a C-note for a nicotine fix.
Since 2016 it’s been illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle in Virginia with a child under the age of 8.
Just to give folks a gentle reminder, Virginia Beach police posted the ticket on their Twitter feed. According to the ticket, the incident took place Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.
"Protect your children and keep $100 in your pocket! #NoSmoking #WeAreWatching," the post said.
Protect your children and keep $100 in your pocket! #NoSmoking #WeAreWatching pic.twitter.com/fH42lIfHap— VBPD Traffic Safety (@VBPDTraffic) May 8, 2018
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
The family of an officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find him a living kidney donor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.Full Story >
The family of an officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find him a living kidney donor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.Full Story >
It’s a sure sign that summer is just around the corner. Beginning Friday, Kings Island is officially open for daily operation.Full Story >
It’s a sure sign that summer is just around the corner. Beginning Friday, Kings Island is officially open for daily operation.Full Story >
Deaths due to drug overdoses declined for the second straight year in Clermont County, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.Full Story >
Deaths due to drug overdoses declined for the second straight year in Clermont County, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.Full Story >
Think about all of the valuable, personal information you have on your phone. A scary new threat could make it possible for your info to land in a hacker's hands, but there are ways to protect yourself.Full Story >
Think about all of the valuable, personal information you have on your phone. A scary new threat could make it possible for your info to land in a hacker's hands, but there are ways to protect yourself.Full Story >
The Evendale Police Department has released dash camera video of an early morning pursuit that went through a cemetery.Full Story >
The Evendale Police Department has released dash camera video of an early morning pursuit that went through a cemetery.Full Story >