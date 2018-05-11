Up in smoke: Police ticket driver for lighting up with kid in car

(RNN) – That sure was an expensive cigarette.

Virginia Beach, VA, police ticketed someone $100 this week for smoking with a child in the car with them.

Officially, that’s “Smoking in vehicle with a minor present.” Either way, it’s a C-note for a nicotine fix.

Since 2016 it’s been illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle in Virginia with a child under the age of 8.

Just to give folks a gentle reminder, Virginia Beach police posted the ticket on their Twitter feed. According to the ticket, the incident took place Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

"Protect your children and keep $100 in your pocket! #NoSmoking #WeAreWatching," the post said.

