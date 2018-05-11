Fiona the hippo mural: Vote on these 5 designs

A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a downtown building, but first, ArtWorks needs your help picking a design.

The nonprofit art organization is asking the public to vote on five different designs for the 18x64 foor wall located 910 Race Street.

Polls are open until Monday, May 21. You can vote once a day at Cincinnati.com/FionaContest

The Fiona Mural is a “Paint By Numbers” project, meaning members of the public will have a chance to paint on the scaffolding with the ArtWorks team. Tickets to help paint the mural are on sale now.

Painting is scheduled for July 10 – July 25 in pre-determined time slots. Tickets are on sale now. Specific dates and time slots will be selected on a first come first serve basis once the final design is announced on May 25.

Want to buy tickets for the Paint By Numbers? Here’s the place

The mural is expected to be finished by July 25. ?

Fiona has been the subject of books, cookies, beer, ornaments, shirts, ice cream, bobbleheads and calendars. The mural might be the 700-pound hippo's biggest feature to-date.

On January 24, 2017, the Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo was born six weeks before her due date. She weighed only 29 pounds, but overcame the odds and became a beloved underdog story across the world.

