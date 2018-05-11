Kasich says he will 'definitely' vote for Mike DeWine

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he will vote for his state's GOP gubernatorial candidate, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, but demurred on how much he will campaign for him.
The outgoing Republican governor announced his position at a Michigan Press Association event in East Lansing, Michigan, three days after DeWine won his state's Republican primary.
Kasich has avoided fully endorsing the GOP candidate, who in Tuesday's primary beat Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. But he says he is "definitely" voting for DeWine in the November election. He faces Democrat Richard Cordray, who headed the federal consumer protection bureau under President Barack Obama.
The two-term incumbent also says that he and DeWine must come to an agreement on the future of the governor's 2014 Medicaid expansion and his job-creation program, JobsOhio - a compromise he says will happen "as soon as we sit down and talk."
