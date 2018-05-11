Judge removes ex-high school athlete from sex offender list

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has ordered that a man convicted as a teen of raping a 16-year-old girl should be taken off Ohio's sex offender registry for juveniles.
Friday's ruling by Judge Thomas Lipps came in the case of former Steubenville High School football player Ma'Lik (muh-LEEK') Richmond, convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl during an alcohol-fueled party following a football scrimmage.
Richmond initially was required to register his address as a sex offender every six months for 20 years.
Lipps in 2014 decreased Richmond's reporting requirement to once a year for 10 years. Richmond's attorneys argued that Richmond served his punishment, completed all sex offender programming, and is now a successful college student.
Prosecutors, who opposed removing Richmond from the registry, declined comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police say shots were fired at officers Friday afternoon in the West End.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say shots were fired at officers Friday afternoon in the West End.Full Story >
Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.Full Story >
Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.Full Story >
An elementary assistant principal has resigned and been charged after illegal drugs were found in his office.Full Story >
An elementary assistant principal has resigned and been charged after illegal drugs were found in his office.Full Story >
Ohio's attorney general has certified a petition for another proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.Full Story >
Ohio's attorney general has certified a petition for another proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.Full Story >
A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a building in downtown Cincinnati – and ArtWorks needs your help designing and painting it.Full Story >
A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a building in downtown Cincinnati – and ArtWorks needs your help designing and painting it.Full Story >