Egg recall: U.S. salmonella outbreak grows

(RNN) – America’s salmonella outbreak linked to eggs has spread to five more states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 12 new cases since April 16, bringing the total to 35 across nine states.

Eleven people have been hospitalized. No one has died.

People have gotten sick in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Hundreds of millions of eggs packaged by Rose Acre Farms were recalled last month for possible salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration is investigating.

These eggs were sold under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms, and Sunups.

The eggs can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call (855) 215-5730 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

The CDC offers these general tips when working with eggs:

  • Always handle and cook eggs safely to avoid foodborne illness from raw eggs. It is important to handle and prepare all fresh eggs and egg products carefully.
  • Eggs should be cooked until both the yolk and white are firm. Scrambled eggs should not be runny.
  • Wash hands and items that came into contact with raw eggs - including countertops, utensils, dishes, and cutting boards - with soap and water.

