Police seek help identifying cold case victim with 'STEVE' arm tattoo

Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.

The woman’s body was found May 6, 1988 off Highway 330, 18 miles south of Owenton, Ky. Owenton is about 50 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

The woman's partially decomposed body was located in an open field, close to the road, authorities say.

Investigators believe she was murdered. Her identity is unknown.

With the use of new forensic facial technology, artists were able to create this facial composite. She is estimated to have been between the ages of 25-40 years old. The victim was wearing dark brown or black men’s socks, brown nylon blouse, Winner’s choice men’s tennis shoes size 5 1/2, faded blue jeans, and a blue bra. The victim had dark brown -- some gray -- hair, cut in a bobbed style. She had a poorly homemade tattoo of the name “STEVE” on her upper arm.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Endre Samu with the Kentucky State Police at 502-532-6363.

