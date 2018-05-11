Manhunt underway for person who shot at Cincinnati police office - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Manhunt underway for person who shot at Cincinnati police officers

WEST END, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police say shots were fired at officers Friday afternoon in the West End.

There is an active pursuit of suspects in the area as of 3:45 p.m.

A Sheriff's Department helicopter is up in the area.

All officers are OK, police said.

FOX19 will update this story.

