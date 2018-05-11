Manhunt underway for person who shot at Cincinnati police officers

Cincinnati police say shots were fired at officers Friday afternoon in the West End.

There is an active pursuit of suspects in the area as of 3:45 p.m.

Linn and Liberty in West End is blocked off right now. Six people involved. Police have three of the six suspects. Still looking for three others @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/RJ3CzzXAfP — Maytal Levi (@MaytalLeviWXIX) May 11, 2018

A Sheriff's Department helicopter is up in the area.

All officers are OK, police said.

