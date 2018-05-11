Israeli commemorative coin features President Trump

(RNN) – Just in time for Monday’s official move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, there’s a Trump “Temple Coin.”

The commemorative coin is being sold by Israel’s Mikdash Educational Center in “honor and praise of Israel's 70th Independence Day, and with gratitude that the American Embassy will be transferred to Jerusalem, the organization’s website said.

For $50, you can get the silver-plated version. For an extra $20, the plating is gold.

I just purchased one of these from the MIKDASH EDUCATIONAL CENTERhttps://t.co/VZdtWXJT4q — Mike Hogan (@dldmm2) May 11, 2018

The coin features Trump alongside King Cyrus. The ancient Persian ruler is credited with helping Jews return from exile to Jerusalem to rebuild the Temple.

"President Trump is starting a prophetic process by moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem. Just like King Cyrus 2,500 years ago said: ‘he charged me to build a house in Jerusalem’, here again, President Trump is building a house in Jerusalem," the educational center said in a statement.

In December 2017, Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. At that time, he directed the State Department to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Those plans were coordinated to coincide with Israel’s independence anniversary next week.

Most nations have shied away from housing their embassies in Jerusalem because of its disputed international status. Both the Israelis and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital city.

