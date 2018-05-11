Family of West Price Hill murder victim calling for justice

The family of a man shot and killed on Monday in West Price Hill is calling for justice.

Jermaine Johnson, 20, was one of two people found shot on Rosemont Avenue.

His family said they want people remember Johnson was a kind, hard working young man. They said he was working at Montgomery Inn Boathouse to support his family, and his pregnant girlfriend.

They said Johnson was killed after someone kicked in a family member's door during a home invasion, and they want those responsible to be held accountable.

"We say if you see something, say something. If you know something, say something. So we want to appeal to anyone who knows the individuals, where they are right now. to reach out and call the police," Johnson's Great Uncle Pastor Jackie Jackson said.

Johnson's family said a second victim, Tyree Burke, is still in the hospital fighting for his life after also being shot.

The Jonson family has set up a gofundme page for Jermaine's funeral services.

