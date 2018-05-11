Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in bicyclist death

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A man charged in a crash that killed a former Kentucky judge has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.
The Paducah Sun reports 69-year-old Willie Holsapple also pleaded guilty Thursday to unsworn falsification to authorities as part of a plea deal. Holsapple was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter. Authorities say Holsapple struck and killed former McCracken County Judge-Executive Van Newberry with his car in 2016.
The newspaper cites investigators as saying Holsapple has "severe vision impairment" and ignored warnings not to drive. Prosecutors asked that Holsapple be sentenced to two years and a day, with credit for time served. Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz says Holsapple's bond was revoked last year for violating a judge's order. He's under house arrest and prohibited from driving.
Holsapple is set to be sentenced Aug. 6.
Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com
