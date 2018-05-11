White dentists apologize for running 'ignorant and offensive' ad

(RNN) – A North Carolina dental center apologized for a teeth-whitening advertisement that appeared in a local magazine this week.

The full-page ad in Midtown Magazine featured three white doctors at Renaissance Dental Center - Dr. Anita Wells, Dr. Jill Sonner and Dr. Anna Abernethy - dressed in Asian, Native American and Scottish garb. They appeared underneath the caption: “Everyone smiles in the same language.”

The ad soon made its way to Facebook where it struck a nerve, The News & Observer in Raleigh, NC, reported.

The comments included:

"No excuse to be clueless anymore. This is shameful."

“This is like if SNL did a parody on clueless white people.”

“Do not dress up in Native American or Japanese garb if you are white, like it’s some kind of whimsical joke. How hard is this? (It’s not.)”

The dental center issued an apology on Thursday.

“In one of our recent advertisements, we attempted to focus upon something that unites us…the warmth and joy behind a smile,” a Twitter post from the practice said.

“We now realize it was ignorant and offensive, and we are truly sorry. We have learned a valuable lesson in this situation. Again, our sincere apologies.”

Costumes have long been a part of the practice’s advertising campaign. Over the last few months, the dentists have appeared at construction workers, referees, sleepover buddies and workout friends.

