'OK have a great day': Scammer suddenly realizes he's on phone with cop

The Peebles Police Department is looking into a series of scam calls that are being made to residents in Adams County.

Police learned a lot more about what the scammers are looking for after one of their officers spent more than 11 minutes on the phone with a man claiming to be from the Publisher's Clearing House.

"He's called several people," Officer Jeff Bowling said. "When he called me, he asked the same questions -- wanted me to provide an identification so that they could deliver the money."

The scammer first asks who he is speaking with and then pretends as if the person answering is just who he was looking to get in touch with. The caller then states that you've won $950,000 and a bonus prize of a brand new Mercedes Benz that they can deliver if you're willing to share some personal information and send them money up front.

Police say the scammers take the time to learn enough about the area to sound as if they live nearby. The person calling Peebles residents says he lives just up SR-247 in Hillburg (police believe he's referring to Hillsboro).

When the scammer called Peebles Police Officer Jeff Bowling he was in for a bit of a surprise.

"You've stated that you have a drivers license or state ID right?" the scammer says.

"Oh I got one," said Officer Bowling.

"OK, which one of those two identification papers do you have there?" the scammer said.

"Umm -- actually right now I've got my police ID, is that the one you'd like to see?" the officer said.

Attempting to proceed with the call, the scammer tried to get more information out of the officer.

"OK, you're at the police office?" the scammer said. "Right, Mr. Jeff?"

"Right, that's correct," the officer says.

"OK, why (inaudible) how long it going to take you to be going home?" the scammer says.

"Oh, I'm not going to be home. I'm going to be all day here working on this case where you're taking advantage of everybody else," said the officer.

"OK, have a great day Mr. Jeff," the scammer said.

Bowling said the number appears to be coming from Jamaica but they request their victims to send money to a P.O. Box in Hanover, Maryland. On Friday, the Peebles Police were working on a case where the elderly female victim lost more than $1,000 to the scammers.

