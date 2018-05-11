Friday night crash temporarily suspends streetcar service - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Friday night crash temporarily suspends streetcar service

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The streetcar was involved in a crash Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. behind the Public Library at 8th and Walnut.

Officials say a vehicle hit the streetcar, temporarily suspending service.

