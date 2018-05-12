Student returns to lacrosse field after brain aneurysm

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio high school senior has returned to the lacrosse field nearly six months after suffering a life-threatening brain aneurysm.
WCPO-TV reports David Moskowitz was just another student at Sycamore High School in Cincinnati when on Dec. 17 he experienced a tingling sensation.
An MRI revealed he had Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome, which causes tangled blood vessels and lesions in his brain.
The condition caused Moskowitz to lose part of his vision and reduced control of the right side of his body. Still, he attended every lacrosse practice and game to support his team.
The crowd erupted into cheers when Moskowitz took the field for 16 seconds Wednesday night. The time matched the number he wore on his jersey while playing for the school.
Moskowitz says returning to the field was "unreal."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
