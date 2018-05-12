3-year plus sentence for man who threatened Ohio congressman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has handed down a sentence of more than three years to a man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman's office mentioning a 2017 shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress.
Authorities say the voicemail left last year by Stanley Hoff at the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers mentioned the shooting at the baseball practice in Arlington, Virginia, that injured five people, including Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Judge Michael Watson on Friday sentenced the 69-year-old Hoff to 40 months in prison following Hoff's October guilty plea to threatening to assault and murder a United States official.
Hoff's attorney, Alan Pfeuffer (FEYE'-fuhr), said his client deeply regrets leaving the voicemails and causing Stivers' family pain.
