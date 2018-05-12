Ohio sues company that didn't deliver on student field trips

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Ohio Attorney General's Office has filed a consumer protection lawsuit in Cleveland against a northeast Ohio company that failed to deliver on pre-paid field trips for more than a dozen schools and thousands of students from across the state.
The Attorney General's Office said Friday that Discovery Tours in Mayfield "must be held accountable" for betraying the trust of families and schools.
The AG's office says it has received more than 700 complaints about Discovery Tours since May 2, mostly from parents who paid hundreds of dollars for trips before the company canceled the outings and closed its doors.
The company filed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy Monday, claiming $1.4 million in assets and nearly $4 million of debt.
An attorney for the company's owner, Alfred Cipolletti, declined to comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
