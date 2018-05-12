Ohio man convicted in slayings labeled a sexual predator

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) - A judge in northeast Ohio has classified a man facing a possible death sentence in the slayings of two women as a sexually violent predator.
The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Ashland County Judge Ronald Forsthoefel made the finding Friday based on testimony during 41-year-old Shawn Grate's murder trial. A jury Monday convicted Grate of aggravated murder and kidnapping in the 2016 strangulation deaths of 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley in Ashland.
Grate in the middle of trial pleaded guilty to rape and gross abuse of a corpse charges.
His attorney argued Friday that Grate will spend the rest of his life in prison and isn't likely to offend.
The jury will begin deciding Friday whether to recommend that Grate receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
Information from: Ashland Times-Gazette, http://www.times-gazette.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Humidity levels will be on this weekend, starting with a warm-up Friday.Full Story >
Humidity levels will be on this weekend, starting with a warm-up Friday.Full Story >
The streetcar was involved in a crash Friday night.Full Story >
The streetcar was involved in a crash Friday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say two teens have been charged after a shooting chase Friday through the West End.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say two teens have been charged after a shooting chase Friday through the West End.Full Story >
Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.Full Story >
Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.Full Story >
The Peebles Police Department is looking into a series of scam calls that are being made to residents in Adams County.Full Story >
The Peebles Police Department is looking into a series of scam calls that are being made to residents in Adams County.?Full Story >