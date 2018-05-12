Kasich unsure how much he'll back GOP nominee for Ohio gov.

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The Democratic nominee for Ohio's top office is reaching out to supporters of outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk).
Richard Cordray says in a video his campaign released Friday that he'll maintain Kasich's expansion of Medicaid and keep some form of the state's privatized economic development office.
His opponent in the November election, Republican Mike DeWine, has said that expanding the Medicaid government insurance program in Ohio isn't sustainable financially.
Kasich on Friday said he'll definitely vote for DeWine in November, but he is less clear about how much time he'll spend campaigning for DeWine's bid for governor.
He says he first wants to talk with DeWine about several issues including Medicaid expansion.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
