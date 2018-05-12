Indiana library becomes latest to end overdue book fees

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana library has become one of the latest in the state to stop charging late fees for overdue books.
The New Albany-Floyd County Public Library ended its late fees after first trying amnesty periods where book borrowers could have their fines waived by returning overdue materials.
But after studying late fees the library in the Ohio River city of New Albany switched to a fine-free system on March 1.
Library Director Melissa Merida tells the News and Tribune that studies have shown that instead of deterring people from keeping overdue books, fines keep patrons from returning them because of a lack of money or willingness to pay.
The library still prevents patrons from checking out more books if they have an item that's several weeks overdue.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW will air Empire episode 16, Fair Terms, on Sunday, May 13 at 6 p.m.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW will air Empire episode 16, Fair Terms, on Sunday, May 13 at 6 p.m.Full Story >
Humidity levels will be on this weekend, starting with a warm-up Friday.Full Story >
Humidity levels will be on this weekend, starting with a warm-up Friday.Full Story >
The streetcar was involved in a crash Friday night.Full Story >
The streetcar was involved in a crash Friday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say two teens have been charged after a shooting chase Friday through the West End.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say two teens have been charged after a shooting chase Friday through the West End.Full Story >
Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.Full Story >
Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.Full Story >