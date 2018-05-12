Man killed in lawn mower accident at Kentucky cemetery

LOUISA, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has died in a lawn mower accident at a cemetery.
WSAZ-TV reports the accident happened Friday night at Pine Hill Cemetery in the eastern Kentucky community of Louisa.
The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency says on its Facebook page that the Louisa Fire Department responded to the accident. The victim was transported to a Louisa hospital. His name was not immediate released.
Louisa police are investigating the accident.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW will air Empire episode 16, Fair Terms, on Sunday, May 13 at 6 p.m.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW will air Empire episode 16, Fair Terms, on Sunday, May 13 at 6 p.m.Full Story >
Humidity levels will be on this weekend, starting with a warm-up Friday.Full Story >
Humidity levels will be on this weekend, starting with a warm-up Friday.Full Story >
The streetcar was involved in a crash Friday night.Full Story >
The streetcar was involved in a crash Friday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say two teens have been charged after a shooting chase Friday through the West End.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say two teens have been charged after a shooting chase Friday through the West End.Full Story >
Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.Full Story >
Investigators with Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.Full Story >