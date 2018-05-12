Ex-officials sued by U of L want school to cover legal costs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three former officials of the University of Louisville Foundation are seeking to have their legal expenses covered in a lawsuit against them.
The Courier Journal reports the request filed by former chief financial officers Michael Curtin and Jason Tomlinson and ex-board member Burt Deutsch follows a similar motion made by former university president James Ramsey.
The motions ask a judge to order the foundation to pay their expenses.
Don Cox is an attorney representing Curtin, Tomlinson and Deutsch. Cox says the lawsuit could easily involve $1 million in attorneys' fees for each of them as well as expenses for bringing in expert witnesses.
The university and its foundation sued Ramsey and several other ex-foundation officials last month. Ramsey is accused of overseeing schemes to steer millions of dollars from the investment arm into unauthorized ventures.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
