Oreo flavor contest winner doesn't get prize

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
North Korea says it will hold a "ceremony" for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25 in what would be a dramatic but symbolic event to set up leader Kim Jong Un's summit with President Donald Trump...Full Story >
A Democratic candidate for Congress in New Mexico is using an expletive in television ads to condemn the National Rifle Association and inaction by U.S. lawmakers on gun control.Full Story >
A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.Full Story >
