FOX19 NOW to re-air Wednesday's Empire episode

People have gotten sick in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.Full Story >
People have gotten sick in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.Full Story >
It's an expensive high, we are talking about dabs. Dealers are targeting local school campuses, wanting young adults and teens to give up the leafy green marijuana in exchange for a more, high-potent narcotic. The amounts are small and the prices are high coming in at nearly triple the amount someone would play for plant based marijuana. Jessica Bowman takes a look at what this is and shows parents at home what they need to be aware of. It's a psychedelic smoking trend. Mind alterin...Full Story >
It's an expensive high, we are talking about dabs. Dealers are targeting local school campuses, wanting young adults and teens to give up the leafy green marijuana in exchange for a more, high-potent narcotic. The amounts are small and the prices are high coming in at nearly triple the amount someone would play for plant based marijuana. Jessica Bowman takes a look at what this is and shows parents at home what they need to be aware of. It's a psychedelic smoking trend. Mind alterin...Full Story >
Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."Full Story >
Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after investigators said she was severely beaten and possibly raped at her home near Forrest City, Arkansas.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after investigators said she was severely beaten and possibly raped at her home near Forrest City, Arkansas.Full Story >
A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by repeatedly running him over while their teenage daughter was in the car has been released from prison.Full Story >
A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by repeatedly running him over while their teenage daughter was in the car has been released from prison.Full Story >