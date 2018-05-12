Kyle Plush death investigation results to be released Monday after delay

The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation are scheduled to be released Wednesday after a subpoena from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters delayed the original release (Provided)

The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation are scheduled to be released Monday morning during that day's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.

The results of the investigation were originally supposed to be released May 2, but a subpoena from the Hamilton County Prosecutor delayed the release.

Kyle Plush was found dead in the parking lot of Seven Hills School by his father on April 10, hours after he became pinned by the third row seat of his van.

MORE: Kyle Plush death investigation

The 16-year-old called 911 twice for help but officers never found him. A coroner's report found that he died from asphyxiation.

Kyle's father found his body inside the family's 2004 gold Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school, nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call.

MORE: Prosecutor's subpoena halts release of Kyle Plush death investigation results

“We want to review everything from the Cincinnati Police Department including videos and still pictures. We also want to review the administrative report from Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil. We expect our review of this matter will be completed by early next week and our decision announced then.” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said of the delay.

The photos in-question show students who were standing close enough to the minivan to hear Kyle pounding inside.

"I wanted our staff to see everything they had and to make a determination whether or not we should move forward in any direction whether it's criminal or otherwise," he said.

Deters said there's a minimal chance that criminal charges will be filed in connection with the case.

MORE: City, police officials announce 911 center action plan

The Plush family had been invited to speak at the May 2 Law and Public Safety Committee meeting, there was no word on if they intended to or if they plan to speak at Wednesday's rescheduled meeting.

Wednesday's meeting will be at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.