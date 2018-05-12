Jumping for Joe: Cincinnati ranks as a top city for coffee lovers

Good news coffee feigns, a data company ranked Cincinnati as one of the best cities for coffee fanatics.

SmartAsset is a company that uses financial modeling to compile information. They recently conducted a study on Americans who drink coffee.

The company says around 64 percent of Americans drink a cup of coffee daily, while 11 percent drink four or more cups.

In order to find the best cities for coffee fanatics, SmartAsset said they looked at data for the 100 largest cities cities.

Cincinnati comes it on their list at 24.

According to the website, the Queen City boasts 446 coffee shops with the average price of a Cappuccino at $3.98.

The number one city for coffee fanatics is Portland with Seattle following. Honolulu comes in at 10 with Madison, Wisconsin rounding out the top 25.

