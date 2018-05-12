Chili's: Malware used to collect customers' data

(RNN) - Chili’s Bar and Grill is the latest restaurant chain to have customers' data fall victim to a breach.

Chili’s issued a press release acknowledging the leak and outlining the steps it's taking in their investigation.

“We sincerely apologize to those who may have been affected and assure you we are working diligently to resolve this incident,” the release said.

On May 11 we learned that some of our Guests’ payment card information from certain restaurants was compromised. We value our relationship with our Guests and are committed to sharing details as we know more here: https://t.co/xWnJ1a7Auy — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 12, 2018

According to the release, Chili’s learned that some guests’ payment card information was compromised ad certain locations between March and April of this year.

Chili’s is working with third-party forensic experts to determine what happened.

So far, Chili’s believes malware was used to gather information such as names and credit or debit card numbers.

