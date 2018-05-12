New Ohio exhibit explores history of blacks in comic books

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (AP) - A new exhibit explores the history of blacks in comic books as the film "Black Panther" spurs interest in black comic book characters.
"Behind the Mask: Black Power in Comics" opens Saturday at the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center in Wilberforce and runs through Jan. 26.
The exhibit looks at both the negative portrayal of blacks as sidekicks or supporting characters, as well as new characters who are superheroes of their own.
The museum features exhibits on black history, art and culture in Wilberforce, which is home to two historically black universities, Wilberforce and Central State.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Good news, coffee fiends: a data company ranked Cincinnati as one of the best cities for coffee fanatics.Full Story >
Good news, coffee fiends: a data company ranked Cincinnati as one of the best cities for coffee fanatics.Full Story >
A group of teens in Cincinnati have developed a way to rinse produce safely even if the drinking water they're using is unsafe.Full Story >
A group of teens in Cincinnati have developed a way to rinse produce safely even if the drinking water they're using is unsafe.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation are scheduled to be released Wednesday morning during that day's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation are scheduled to be released Wednesday morning during that day's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW will air Empire episode 16, Fair Terms, on Sunday, May 13 at 6 p.m.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW will air Empire episode 16, Fair Terms, on Sunday, May 13 at 6 p.m.Full Story >
Humidity levels will be on this weekend, starting with a warm-up Friday.Full Story >
Humidity levels will be on this weekend, starting with a warm-up Friday.Full Story >