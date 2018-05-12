Body of man who went overboard in Sandusky Bay recovered

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - State officials say the body of a man who went missing while boating in northern Ohio's Sandusky Bay has been recovered.
The Sandusky Register reports the body of 28-year-old Justin Fedele was found Friday afternoon along the Sandusky shoreline.
Fedele fell overboard April 27. He was in a 12-foot-boat on a windy day with air and water temperatures hovering in the low 40s.
The U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency crews suspended their search after 19 hours.
The Lucas County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy.
