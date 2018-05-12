Soldier missing in the Tennessee River in Kentucky

LAKE CITY, Ky. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a missing soldier in the Tennessee River in Kentucky.
Media outlets report the man was reported missing Friday while tubing on the river near Lake City. The Lyon County Emergency Management Agency says the man is a soldier from Fort Campbell.
The soldier's name was unavailable. An email sent to Fort Campbell was not immediately returned Saturday.
Several agencies are involved in the search. The Coast Guard said Saturday it has ended its involvement because the Lyon County Sheriff's Office no longer requested its assistance.
Lake City is about 110 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
