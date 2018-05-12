Woman hit, killed after stopping to help drivers involved in crash

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while stopping to check on two motorists who were involved in a crash Friday night in Mason.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the woman stopped and got out of her car to assist the drivers of two vehicles that crashed on Butler Warren Road near Heritage Club Drive around 10:16 p.m.

A third vehicle struck the woman and one of the cars involved in the original crash, officials say. The driver of that vehicle did stop at the scene.

Officials have not identified the woman and could not say whether charges are being considered.

