Cincinnati Police investigate shooting activity in Districts 3, 4

CORRYVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police District 4 is investigating reports of shots fired in Corryville.

Police say after a suspect crashed a vehicle at Oak Street and Eden Avenue, Shot Spotter technology alerted to shots fired at that location, as well as a couple blocks up the street at Donahue and Highland.

Police have not found any victims or the suspect.

Additionally, police say a victim who was shot in the foot on McHenry Avenue, District 3, arrived at UC Medical Center this afternoon, and another victim from a shooting at Price and Elberon was driven to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

