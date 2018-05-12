Deputy wounded, suspect killed in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County deputy was shot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. No names or other details were released.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says on Twitter that an "active investigation" is underway.

The department asks for "thoughts and prayers ... for one of our own."

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.