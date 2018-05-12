Deputy wounded, suspect killed in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County deputy was shot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. No names or other details were released.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says on Twitter that an "active investigation" is underway.
The department asks for "thoughts and prayers ... for one of our own."
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FC Cincinnati leaders are scheduled to meet again with West End leaders on Wednesday after a Saturday meeting failed to bring an agreement between the two parties on the Community Benefits Agreement, said Anne Sesler, spokesperson for FC Cincinnati.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders are scheduled to meet again with West End leaders on Wednesday after a Saturday meeting failed to bring an agreement between the two parties on the Community Benefits Agreement, said Anne Sesler, spokesperson for FC Cincinnati.Full Story >
The family of an officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find him a living kidney donor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.Full Story >
The family of an officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find him a living kidney donor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.Full Story >
No suspects have been located in the areas of interest.Full Story >
No suspects have been located in the areas of interest.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid into next week.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid into next week.Full Story >
When a Northern Kentucky woman was seriously injured in a tragic accident her home became a prison, but thanks to the generosity of the community, she and her family will soon have a new place to call home.Full Story >
When a Northern Kentucky woman was seriously injured in a tragic accident her home became a prison, but thanks to the generosity of the community, she and her family will soon have a new place to call home.Full Story >