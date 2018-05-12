New mixed-use development opens in College Hill

Taylor Young thought she submitted a winning Oreo recipe to the tune of $500,000. The company said they were already developing the flavor.Full Story >
Taylor Young thought she submitted a winning Oreo recipe to the tune of $500,000. The company said they were already developing the flavor.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after investigators said she was severely beaten and possibly raped at her home near Forrest City, Arkansas.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after investigators said she was severely beaten and possibly raped at her home near Forrest City, Arkansas.Full Story >
The video shows the officer patting down one of the suspects, 30-year-old Elliot Reed, after a traffic stop. From there, a struggles ensues, showing what appears to be Elliot Reed (white shirt) trying to overtake the officer and at some point shots are fired.Full Story >
The video shows the officer patting down one of the suspects, 30-year-old Elliot Reed, after a traffic stop. From there, a struggles ensues, showing what appears to be Elliot Reed (white shirt) trying to overtake the officer and at some point shots are fired.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Three of four lanes along I-95 northbound near exit 94 are blocked after a vehicle crash. Update: ALERT: Accident; I-95 NB: Mile 94 (MP 94), Chatham Co, rht & mid 3 lns (of 4) blkd, Ocrd: 4:57PM, Exp clr: 5:27PM.| 5:15P — GDOT SE Traffic (@GDOTSETraffic) May 12, 2018 WTOC has a crew en route to the scene. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Three of four lanes along I-95 northbound near exit 94 are blocked after a vehicle crash. Update: ALERT: Accident; I-95 NB: Mile 94 (MP 94), Chatham Co, rht & mid 3 lns (of 4) blkd, Ocrd: 4:57PM, Exp clr: 5:27PM.| 5:15P — GDOT SE Traffic (@GDOTSETraffic) May 12, 2018 WTOC has a crew en route to the scene. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.Full Story >