New mixed-use development opens in College Hill

There is a new mixed-use development in the College Hill Business District.

Marlowe Court is a new mixed-use development that offers 53 affordable housing units and retail space. Marlowe Court is designed specifically for senior citizens and their needs.

The development welcomed its anchor commercial tenant, First Financial Bank, in March 2018 and recently signed its second commercial tenant, Yep Fitness. A third tenant is currently in negotiations, according to the City of Cincinnati.

“Once again, College Hill is it hitting of out the park. What is happening in the business district is nothing short of spectacular”, stated Mayor John Cranley, who addressed a standing room audience at the ceremonial ribbon- cutting event.

Marlowe Court has 22 one-bedroom units and 31 two-bedroom units with updated amenities that include new appliances, central air conditioning and an intercom system. The building is also LEED Silver-certified.

Residents also have access to a community fitness center, on-site clinic, lounge and outdoor picnic areas.

The $11.2 million project was more than a decade in the making. The Cincinnati City Council allocated more than $2 million to prepare the once blighted site for development.

The City of Cincinnati Department of Community and Economic Development awarded more than $500,000 in Federal Home Investment Partnership Funds through the NOFA process in 2015.

Additional funding was provided by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency with investment by Ohio Capital Corp. for Housing and financing from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and Huntington National Bank.

