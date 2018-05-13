Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

A group of teens in Cincinnati have developed a way to rinse produce safely even if the drinking water they're using is unsafe.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation are scheduled to be released Wednesday morning during that day's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid into next week.Full Story >
There is a new mixed-use development in the College Hill Business District. Marlowe Court is a new mixed-use development that offers 53 affordable housing units and retail space.Full Story >
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsFull Story >
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'Full Story >
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpFull Story >
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksFull Story >
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentFull Story >
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceFull Story >
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"Full Story >
