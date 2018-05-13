Ohio man with dead son in car surrenders to police

PARMA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 41-year-old man has driven to a suburban Cleveland police station with his unresponsive toddler son in his car and surrendered to officers.
Parma police issued a statement Sunday that says the man entered the city's police station around 9 p.m. Saturday with cuts on his arms and said he wanted to turn himself in for a crime.
Officers found the man's 18-month-old son not breathing inside the man's car in the station's parking lot. The toddler was pronounced dead at a Parma hospital.
The father was taken to a Cleveland hospital for his injuries and remains under police guard. Police say he will be taken to Parma's jail after his release.
Police haven't provided details about how the boy died or how his father was injured.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
