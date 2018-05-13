Family reunited with lost dog found 4 years later in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A dog that ran away from a Lansing, Michigan, family four years ago has been reunited with them after being found more than 100 miles away in Ohio and identified through a microchip.
The Blade reports a Toledo police officer found 12-year-old Bambi wandering a neighborhood this month and took her to Lucas County Canine Care & Control.
Bradley Wieferich said he was surprised by the call from a microchip company telling him Bambi had been found.
Bambi and the Wieferich family were reunited in Toledo a week ago. Wieferich said he initially didn't recognize her at the shelter but then saw identifying marks on her muzzle and was greeted with a familiar howl.
Wieferich says Bambi is doing well and even remembers some of her old tricks.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
