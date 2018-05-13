Trump honors his late mother in Mother's Day video - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump honors his late mother in Mother's Day video

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for an event about prescription drug prices in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for an event about prescription drug prices in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 11, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event about prescription drug prices with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event about prescription drug prices with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 11, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is paying tribute to his late mother, Mary MacLeod, in a Mother's Day video posted to his Twitter account.

Trump says, "So much of what I've done and so much of what I've become is because of my mother. I miss her a lot."

The video doesn't mention first lady Melania Trump, the mother of the couple's 12-year-old son, Barron. The president and first lady held a Mother's Day event at the White House Wednesday recognizing military mothers and spouses.

In the video, Trump notes his mother came to the United States from Scotland and was married to his father, the late Fred Trump, for many years.

Trump says his mother was "warm, loving, really smart," adding she "could be tough if she had to be."

