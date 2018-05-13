Hamilton Police arrest man for East Avenue shooting

A man is in custody after a person was shot Saturday night in Hamilton.

Broderick Malik Jones Roberts was arrested for felonious assault after investigators placed him as the only shooter in a drive-by incident in the 500 block of East Avenue.

Police say they along withe the fire department were dispatched to 502 East Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a call about a person shot.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital in Fort Hamilton then airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

