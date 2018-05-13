Hamilton Police arrest man for East Avenue shooting

The officer surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay.Full Story >
The officer surrendered to authorities on a child abuse charge, and he has been suspended with pay.Full Story >
The zoo says the drive-thru run posed no danger to the public, and the charges were related to the fact officials didn’t ask for permission to take the bear offsite.Full Story >
The zoo says the drive-thru run posed no danger to the public, and the charges were related to the fact officials didn’t ask for permission to take the bear offsite.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book...Full Story >
When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.Full Story >
The video shows the officer patting down one of the suspects, 30-year-old Elliot Reed, after a traffic stop. From there, a struggles ensues, showing what appears to be Elliot Reed (white shirt) trying to overtake the officer and at some point shots are fired.Full Story >
The video shows the officer patting down one of the suspects, 30-year-old Elliot Reed, after a traffic stop. From there, a struggles ensues, showing what appears to be Elliot Reed (white shirt) trying to overtake the officer and at some point shots are fired.Full Story >