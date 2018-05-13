Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Hamilton

The Hamilton Police department is investigating after a person was shot Saturday night.

Police say they along withe the fire department were dispatched to 502 East Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a call about a persons hot.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital in Fort Hamilton then airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital.

The condition of the man is not known at this time.

Police have not said whether they have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.