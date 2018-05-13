Fire causes thousands of dollars worth of damage to apartment

The Cincinnati Fire Department says a late night fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to an apartment Saturday.

The fire department says they were called out to 2822 Price Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Fire officials says the fire was in an apartment of a 12 unit, three-story apartment building.

The fire was contained to one room and the was under control within five minutes, fire officials say.

Fire officials are unsure of how many people were staying in the apartment, but says they will be displaced due to the damage.

Officials say the people inside the building had evacuated by the time crews got to the scene.

All others living in the building will be able to return to their apartments, officials say.

The damage is estimated at $15,000.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.