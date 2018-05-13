Ronan Farrow's book to continue sexual misconduct reporting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ronan Farrow's book to continue sexual misconduct reporting

(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In a Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends Bloomberg Businessweek's 85th Anniversary celebration at the American Museum of Natural History, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Ronan Farrow will expand on his award-winning investigative reporting on the sexual misconduct of powerful men and the systems in place to keep victims quiet in a new book called "Catch and Kill."

Publisher Reagan Arthur says that Little, Brown and Company has acquired the book for publication.

In a press release Saturday, Arthur says that "some of the most astonishing disclosures about what he uncovered are still to come." The book promises original reporting and "stunning revelations" about how far private investigators, former spies and lawyers go to silence victims.

Farrow's year-long investigation of Harvey Weinstein and his subsequent pieces in The New Yorker helped spark a national conversation about sexual misconduct. He has also reported on President Donald Trump and former Attorney General of New York, Eric Schneiderman.

