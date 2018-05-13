Tree planted in honor of slain 9-year-old

A tree was planted by the friends of 9-year-old Aiden Kramer who was shot to death along side his mother Kelli, 31, in their Boone County apartment (FOX19 NOW)

A Greater Cincinnati Area community came together Saturday afternoon to honor the life of a young boy.

Aiden Kramer, 9, and his mother Kelli, 31, were fatally shot inside of their Burlington, Ky apartment on March 21.

Aiden was a fourth-grader at Burlington Elementary School.

Saturday afternoon, Aiden's friends gathered to plan a tree next to the creek on OakRidge Drive in Union they called their "hangout."

"It is something that has really struck everybody on the street really hard. losing Aiden and his mom has been challenging. All of the sudden their friend is here one day and then their friend isn't here the next day. Doing this is a great way to be active in his memory." said Robin Pruitt, a friend of the family.

The case is under investigation as a double homicide.

Kelli's father, John Kramer, increased the reward to $10,000 in hopes that someone will come forward with some answers.

Aiden's friends will also place a concrete plaque next to the tree, inscribed with each of their names.

"We appreciate what the kids are doing today. Planting this tree in his honor. This way his memory can live forever. And he'll always be remembered by all the kids and ourselves." said Aiden's grandmother Marilyn Kramer.

Detectives do not think the boy was a target, said Tom Scheben,sheriff's spokesman. He may have been killed along with his mother so he couldn't identify her assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

