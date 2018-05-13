Sudan teenager sentenced to death for killing husband during rape

According to her lawyer, she was visited by a team on Sunday and they found her in good spirits, upbeat, even feeling confident that justice will be served and that her life will be spared.(Source: Twitter/ @Sara_Suliman_SD)

(CNN) - A death sentence in Sudan is getting international attention and pleas for mercy.

Noura Hussein, a 19-year-old woman, faces hanging for stabbing her husband to death.

She said he raped her as his relatives held her down. And she said she killed him when he tried to rape her again.

Feelings are also running high at home in Sudan where, according to a women's rights activist, Hussein has a tremendous amount of support among men and women in the country.

Many of them have taken to social media to express their opposition to this death sentence handed down to this 19-year-old for killing her husband.

According to one of her lawyers, they have until May 26 to file their appeal. Even though he feels confident about their chances of success on the basis of what he said is a strength of their legal argument, he also wants to see the international attention continue because he believes that focus coming from the outside could be incredibly powerful and beneficial for Hussein's case.

As for the teenager at the center of all of this, Hussein remains in prison.

According to her lawyer, she was visited by a team on Sunday and they found her in good spirits, upbeat, even feeling confident that justice will be served and that her life will be spared.

