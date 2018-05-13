Sudan teenager sentenced to death for killing husband during rap - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sudan teenager sentenced to death for killing husband during rape

According to her lawyer, she was visited by a team on Sunday and they found her in good spirits, upbeat, even feeling confident that justice will be served and that her life will be spared.(Source: Twitter/ @Sara_Suliman_SD) According to her lawyer, she was visited by a team on Sunday and they found her in good spirits, upbeat, even feeling confident that justice will be served and that her life will be spared.(Source: Twitter/ @Sara_Suliman_SD)

(CNN) - A death sentence in Sudan is getting international attention and pleas for mercy.

Noura Hussein, a 19-year-old woman, faces hanging for stabbing her husband to death.

She said he raped her as his relatives held her down. And she said she killed him when he tried to rape her again.

Feelings are also running high at home in Sudan where, according to a women's rights activist, Hussein has a tremendous amount of support among men and women in the country.

Many of them have taken to social media to express their opposition to this death sentence handed down to this 19-year-old for killing her husband.

According to one of her lawyers, they have until May 26 to file their appeal. Even though he feels confident about their chances of success on the basis of what he said is a strength of their legal argument, he also wants to see the international attention continue because he believes that focus coming from the outside could be incredibly powerful and beneficial for Hussein's case.

As for the teenager at the center of all of this, Hussein remains in prison.

According to her lawyer, she was visited by a team on Sunday and they found her in good spirits, upbeat, even feeling confident that justice will be served and that her life will be spared.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Police probe whether Autopilot feature was on in Tesla crash

    Police probe whether Autopilot feature was on in Tesla crash

    Saturday, May 12 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-12 22:52:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-05-13 20:04:15 GMT
    (South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...

    The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.

    Full Story >

    The crash, in which the Tesla driver was injured, comes as federal safety agencies investigate the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system.

    Full Story >

  • A surprising bullying battleground: Senior centers

    A surprising bullying battleground: Senior centers

    Saturday, May 12 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-05-12 15:32:21 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-05-13 20:04:00 GMT
    (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...

    Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.

    Full Story >

    Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.

    Full Story >

  • Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

    Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

    Sunday, May 13 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-05-13 14:03:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 13 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-05-13 19:41:31 GMT
    (Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...

    When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book...

    Full Story >

    When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly